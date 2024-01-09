Must-watch documentaries on social media

By Namrata Ganguly Jan 09, 2024

Explore the digital age with this curated selection of must-watch documentaries on social media. These films delve into the profound impact of online platforms on society, offering nuanced perspectives on everything from the ethical dilemmas of tech giants to the personal consequences of excessive digital engagement. Brace yourself for an eye-opening journey through the intricate web of the virtual landscape.

'The Creepy Line' (2018)

The Creepy Line explores the influence of tech giants on public discourse and individual privacy. Directed by M.A. Taylor, the thought-provoking documentary delves into the algorithms and data-driven practices employed by companies like Google and Facebook. It raises crucial questions about the ethical boundaries of surveillance capitalism, shedding light on the potential risks these platforms pose to democracy and personal autonomy.

'Women, Social Media and the Revolution - Digital Warriors' (2019)

Women, Social Media and the Revolution - Digital Warriors examines the transformative role of women in leveraging social media for activism and empowerment. Through interviews and narratives, the film explores how women globally utilize digital platforms to challenge societal norms, advocate for change, and foster connections. It celebrates the influential digital warriors who use social media as a catalyst for social revolution and progress.

'The Social Dilemma' (2020)

The Social Dilemma unveils the hidden mechanisms behind social media platforms. Through interviews with former tech industry insiders, the film exposes the intentional design to exploit human psychology for profit and influence. It raises urgent concerns about the impact of algorithms on society, privacy, and democracy, compelling viewers to reassess their relationship with digital platforms in the age of information.

'Teens, Social Media, and Technology' (2021)

Teens, Social Media, and Technology sheds light on the intricate relationship between adolescents and the digital landscape. Exploring the impact of social media and technology on teenagers' lives, the film delves into issues like cyberbullying, mental health, and identity formation. It navigates the complexities of this modern intersection, offering a nuanced perspective on the challenges and opportunities it presents.