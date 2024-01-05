Remembering actor Harry Johnson's best works

Harry Johnson was suffering from an illness for a long time

Hollywood actor Harry Johnson is no more. He passed away on January 2 at the age of 81, according to a Deadline report. According to Johnson's wife Christine, the actor succumbed to a long illness and died in Los Angeles. With a career spanning over four decades, we look at some of his most popular titles that celebrate the acting legacy he left behind.

'Law & Order'

Johnson starred in many of Dick Wolf's series, including the popular Law & Order series that aired between 1990 and 2010. A police procedural and legal drama, it was renewed after 11 years of hiatus in 2021 and premiered in 2022. The series was once again renewed for its 23rd season in April 2023 which is expected to be out in January on NBC.

'Chicago' series

Another Wolf-backed series that Johnson featured in was the Chicago franchise. Created by Derek Haas and Michael Brandt, the franchise was produced by Wolf's production house, Wolf Entertainment. The franchise has a total of four shows which revolve around different public services in Chicago, Illinois. The four shows, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Justice, and Chicago Med, were televised on NBC.

'Real Genius'

The 1985 film Real Genius starred Val Kilmer and Gabriel Jarret. Helmed by Martha Coolidge, the film also featured Johnson in a pivotal role. It went on to become a commercial success by grossing $13M at the box office in North America. The film follows the story of a genius student who is paired with a junior to work on a chemical laser.

'Warlock'

Johnson also appeared in 1989's supernatural horror film Warlock. Directed by Steve Miner, the story revolves around the son of Satan who travels to the 17th century with the aim of destroying the world. Written by David Twohy, the film was released internationally in 1989 but got an American release only in January 1991. It was made on a budget of $15M.