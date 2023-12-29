'Drive' to 'La La Land': Ryan Gosling's best performances

Ryan Gosling was seen in 'Barbie' (2023) as Ken

Ryan Gosling has etched his name in the annals of cinema with a diverse array of performances that showcase his versatility and depth. From heart-wrenching dramas to stylish thrillers, Gosling's ability to inhabit characters with authenticity and nuance has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the industry. Let's take a look at some of his award-winning and Oscar-nominated performances.

'The Notebook' (2004)

Gosling's performance in The Notebook is a poignant portrayal of Noah Calhoun, a young man deeply in love. His chemistry with Rachel McAdams is electric, as he brings depth and sincerity to the character's journey through decades of passion and heartache. Gosling captures the essence of enduring love, making Noah an unforgettable and iconic romantic lead in this adaptation of Nicholas Sparks's eponymous novel.

'Half Nelson' (2006)

In Half Nelson, Gosling delivers a riveting performance as Dan Dunne, a charismatic but troubled middle school teacher battling addiction. Gosling's portrayal is raw and authentic, capturing the complexity of a man teetering on the edge. His magnetic presence, combined with the film's emotional intensity, earned Gosling an Academy Award nomination, showcasing his versatility and depth as an actor.

'Blue Valentine' (2010)

Gosling's performance in Blue Valentine is a heart-wrenching exploration of love's evolution. As Dean, Gosling masterfully portrays a man grappling with the unraveling of his marriage. His nuanced approach captures the vulnerability, passion, and pain inherent in the character's journey. Gosling's chemistry with Michelle Williams elevates the film, creating a moving and authentic portrayal of the complexities of modern relationships.

'Drive' (2011)

In Drive, Gosling delivers a magnetic performance as the unnamed driver—a stoic and enigmatic stuntman and getaway driver. Gosling's silent intensity, punctuated by bursts of violence, creates a mesmerizing character. The film showcases Gosling's ability to convey depth and emotion with minimal dialogue, solidifying his status as an adaptable and compelling actor in this atmospheric and stylish neo-noir thriller.

'La La Land' (2016)

In La La Land, Gosling dazzles as Sebastian, a jazz musician pursuing his dreams in Los Angeles. Gosling's charismatic performance, coupled with his musical talents, brings a nostalgic charm to the film. His chemistry with Emma Stone is palpable. His portrayal of a passionate artist navigating love and ambition earned him critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination and contributed to the film's enchanting allure.