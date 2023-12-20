Jason Momoa's 'Aquaman 2' dubbed versions' release date postponed

Jason Momoa's 'Aquaman 2' dubbed versions' release date postponed

By Aikantik Bag 04:48 pm Dec 20, 202304:48 pm

'Aquaman 2' dubbed versions to release on Friday

The highly anticipated film of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to hit Indian theaters on Thursday in English. However, fans of the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu dubbed versions will have to wait a bit longer due to a delay in Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) screenings. The film's representatives in India revealed that the censor board has not yet reviewed the dubbed versions, making a simultaneous release impossible.

Dubbed versions to release with worldwide premiere

Reportedly, the Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of Aquaman 2 will now be released on Friday, coinciding with the worldwide premiere. The statement read, "The dubbed versions of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will not release on Thursday along with the English version. These will now release on Friday, December 22 as the Censor Board has not seen the dubbed versions yet." The ensemble cast includes Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, among others.

