Jacqueline Fernandez seeks protection from Sukesh Chandrasekhar; files plea

By Aikantik Bag 04:45 pm Dec 20, 202304:45 pm

Jacqueline Fernandez accuses Sukesh of harassment

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently filed a plea in a Delhi court, seeking protection from alleged harassment by imprisoned con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actor reported receiving unwanted messages and a voice note from Chandrasekhar during court proceedings via Webex. Currently behind bars, the conman has been apparently sending Fernandez numerous letters on various events and addressing the media.

Excerpts from Chandrasekhar's letters

In the letters, Chandrasekhar wished her on occasions like Holi, Easter, and his birthday. He also dedicated songs to her and expressed his love and gratitude. One letter stated, "My Baby Jacqueline, my Bomma, I miss you a ton on this day of my birthday." Another Easter greeting read, "My Baby my Bomma, Jacqueline, Baby I wish you a very Happy Easter! It's one of your favorite festivals of the year and your love for Easter eggs."

Jacqueline's complaint and EOW's response

Fernandez filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), asserting that Chandrasekhar's attempts to make unauthorized contact were concerning. She claimed his messages were "completely unwarranted and highly inappropriate," posing a significant risk to her safety. The EOW responded that Chandrasekhar's pattern of sending letters to media outlets not only harassed and threatened her directly but also impacted her social and professional engagements. The case's next hearing is scheduled for January 17, 2024.