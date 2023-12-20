What led to hospitalization of veteran Kannada actor Hema Chaudhary

What led to hospitalization of veteran Kannada actor Hema Chaudhary

Veteran actor Hema Chaudhary fights critical brain hemorrhage

Renowned Kannada actor Hema Chaudhary is facing a severe health crisis after experiencing a brain hemorrhage two days ago. Per reports, she is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru, where her condition has not improved. The sudden deterioration of the actor, who has starred in over 180 South Indian films, has left fans and the industry praying for her swift recovery.

Chaudhary's body remains unresponsive to treatment: Report

Media reports indicated that Chaudhary's body has remained unresponsive to treatment. The actor is currently anticipating her son's return from abroad. The news of her hospitalization garnered support and solace from various Kannada film industry celebrities including actor Vinod Raj. She was previously observed in good health at the Lilavati Punya Tithi event.

Early life and humble beginnings

Born in Hyderabad and raised in Chennai, Chaudhary overcame societal stigma as a child born out of wedlock to achieve success. Her mother, Brindavan Chaudhary, was a dubbing artist and Telugu film actor. Chaudhary commenced her journey as a leading actor with the Telugu film Pelli Kani Pelli in 1976. With a career expanding over four decades, she left an indelible mark on Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil cinema.

Notable roles, movies, and collaborations

Choudhary is celebrated for her negative roles in Kannada classics like Vijaya Vani, Shubhashaya, Deepa, Gaali Maathu, and Nee Bareda Kadambari. Notably, in Tamil cinema, her role in K Balachander's Manmatha Leelai (1976) alongside Kamal Haasan stood out. Choudhary has shared the screen with luminaries like NT Rama Rao, Dr. Rajkumar, Haasan, Chiranjeevi, and many others.

Exploring Chaudhary's connection with Rajinikanth; her other talents

It's not widely known that the senior actor studied acting at a school in Madras, where she was classmates with superstar Rajinikanth. A skilled Kuchipudi dancer with over 700 global performances under the tutelage of her guru Vempati Chinna Satyam, she has also been honored with the esteemed Panorama Award for her dancing abilities. Interestingly, Chaudhary has maintained a tradition of offering silk sarees to Hindu goddess temples across India after completing each film.