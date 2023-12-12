Virat-Anushka celebrate 'infinite' love on 6th wedding anniversary; share post

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Monday

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli hailed as "Virushka" by fans celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Monday. The couple took to social media on Tuesday and shared photographs and penned heartfelt notes. Sharma's caption read, "Day filled with love and friends and family, got too late to post for the gram, 6+ (years) of (heart emoji) with my numero uno." Fans showered love in the comments section.

These celebrities made it to the London festivities

The couple celebrated their anniversary in London with close family and friends. Photographs from the event are making rounds on social media. Among the attendees were Sharma's brother-producer Karnesh Sharma, actor Sagarika Ghatge, and stand-up comedian Abhishek Upmanyu, among others. Wishing the duo a lifetime of happiness!

