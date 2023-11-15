World Cup, IND vs NZ semi-final: Pitch and weather reports

1/5

Sports 2 min read

World Cup, IND vs NZ semi-final: Pitch and weather reports

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:10 am Nov 15, 202309:10 am

India are unbeaten in the competition so far (Source: X/@BCCI)

India and New Zealand will cross swords in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup 1st semi-final in Mumbai. The Men in Blue were nothing but sensational in the league stage as they won all their nine games. Though the Black Caps lost the momentum after a brilliant start, they eventually made it to the top four. Here are the pitch and weather reports.

2/5

A look at the track conditions

The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host the match on November 15 (2:00pm IST). The track here is known for big scores and the batters always get value for their shots. There is also some assistance for the pacers with the new ball, particularly in the second innings. Teams batting first have won three of the four games here in the ongoing tournament.

3/5

Will rain play any part?

The weather forecast on the match day looks promising with no chances of rain. As per Accuweather, it will be a hot and humid day with the sun shining bright. The temperature would hover around 30-36 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels are expected to be around 40%. Hence, dew can play a part in the latter stages of the game.

4/5

A look at the stadium stats

248 is the average first innings score here. South Africa's 438/4 versus India in 2015 is the highest ODI score at the Wankhede Stadium. India's best score here is 357/8 versus Sri Lanka earlier in the tournament. Bangladesh's 115/10 versus India in 1998 is the lowest total here. Virat Kohli has 357 runs across seven ODIs here at 59.5.

5/5

Here are the probable playing XIs

India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand probable XI: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham (WK), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.