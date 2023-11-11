Joe Root becomes the first Englishman to 1,000 WC runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:06 pm Nov 11, 202304:06 pm

Root is England's second-highest run-getter in ODIs (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran batter Joe Root has accomplished a major milestone as he has become the first England player to complete 1,000 runs in ICC Cricket World Cups. The right-handed batter went to the milestone against Pakistan in Match 44 of the ongoing 2023 edition in Kolkata. Root entered the game, requiring 26 runs to get the mark. He managed 60 from 72 balls.

England's leading run-getter in ODI WCs

Root is standing in his 3rd ODI WC edition, having previously featured in the 2015 and 2019 events. He has now raced past 1,000 runs (1,034) in just 26 games at 44.95. The tally includes three tons and six fifties with 121 being his best score. Graham Gooch (897) is the only other England batter with 750-plus WC runs.

Root's run in preceding World Cups

Root was instrumental to England's triumph in the 2019 World Cup, having mustered 556 runs across 11 games at 61.78. He finished as England's highest run-getter. The batter fared decently in the 2015 event as well, slamming 202 runs at 40.40. England crashed out of the group stage that year. Root has raced past 240 runs in the ongoing event, averaging over 26.

England's second-highest run-getter in ODIs

Root, who has slammed a couple of fifties in the ongoing event, owns 39 half-centuries in the format. England's second-highest run-getter in ODIs, Root owns 6,522 runs in 171 games at 47.60. Only Eoin Morgan (6,957) has clobbered more ODI runs in England colors. Root's tally of 16 ODI tons is the most for an England batter.