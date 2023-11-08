World Cup: England smash 339/9 against Netherlands; Stokes leads fightback

By Parth Dhall 06:01 pm Nov 08, 2023

Ben Stokes became England's second centurion in World Cup 2023 (Image source: X/@englandcricket)

England finally managed to cross the 300-run mark in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, scoring 339/9 against the Netherlands in Pune. The Three Lions were bolstered by top-notch knocks from Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, and Chris Woakes. Stokes's century rescued the Englishmen, who have been eliminated from the tournament. Meanwhile, pacer Bas de Leede picked up three wickets for the Dutch.

Another fifty for Malan

Openers Malan and Jonny Bairstow added a 48-run stand after England elected to bat. Although Aryan Dutt dismissed Bairstow for 15(17), Malan continued to attack the Netherlands bowlers. He touched the 50-run mark in the ninth over. Malan kept on playing his strokes, but an untimely run-out ended his bid for another century. He departed for a 74-ball 87 (10 fours and 2 sixes).

Third 50+ score for Malan in WC 2023

Malan now has three 50+ scores in World Cup 2023, with his only ton coming in England's win against Bangladesh in Dharamsala. Notably, no other England batter crossed the 100-run mark in WC 2023 before this match. Stokes later joined Malan on this list.

England's highest first-Powerplay total in WC 2023

England smashed 70/1 runs in the first 10 overs, the highest first-Powerplay total for England in World Cup 2023. These are also the highest runs conceded by the Netherlands in this phase in the ongoing tournament.

A rescuing ton from Stokes

Stokes joined opener Malan in the middle after England lost Bairstow and Joe Root for 133. However, Stokes lost Malan with an untimely run-out two overs later. Harry Brook, skipper Jos Buttler, and Moeen Ali also departed before the 200-run mark (192/6). However, Stokes and Chris Woakes paired up to take England forward. The former smashed an 84-ball 108 (6 fours and 6 sixes).

Maiden century in ODI WCs

Stokes, who leads England's Test side, now has five centuries in ODI cricket. The one against the Dutch was his maiden ton in ODI World Cups. Besides his sole century, Stokes also owns six half-centuries in the tournament. He now has over 650 World Cup runs from just 16 matches at an average of more than 55.