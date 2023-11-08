Ben Stokes records his maiden World Cup century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall

Senior batter Ben Stokes became England's second centurion in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with a quickfire knock against the Netherlands. Stokes, who smashed 64 against Australia in the last encounter, followed it up with a rescuing knock in Pune. The left-handed batter took England past 300 after they were reduced to 192/6. Stokes went on to smash his maiden World Cup ton.

A rescuing ton from Stokes

Stokes joined opener Dawid Malan in the middle after England lost Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root for 133. However, Stokes lost Malan with an untimely run-out two overs later. Harry Brook, skipper Jos Buttler, and Moeen Ali also departed before the 200-run mark. However, Stokes and Chris Woakes paired up to take England forward. The former reached his century in the 48th over.

Maiden century in ODI WCs

Stokes, who leads England's Test side, now has five centuries in ODI cricket. The one against the Dutch was his maiden ton in ODI World Cups. Besides his sole century, Stokes also owns six half-centuries in the tournament. He now has over 650 World Cup runs from just 16 matches at an average of more than 55.