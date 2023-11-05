ICC Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka: Statistical preview

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 04:36 pm Nov 05, 202304:36 pm

Sri Lanka have registered two wins in the 2023 ODI World Cup (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Bangladesh will face Sri Lanka in an all-Asian clash in match 38 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. While Bangladesh are out of contention and Lanka also have a bleak chance of reaching the semi-finals, the teams will be fighting to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy in two years. While Lanka have won two matches, Bangladesh registered only a single victory.

A look at the head-to-head records

Both teams have featured in 53 ODIs against each other. Sri Lanka hold a massive advantage over Bangladesh in the head-to-head stats. The Lankan Lions have secured 42 wins while Bangladesh registered only nine victories. Two matches finished without any result. In four World Cup clashes, SL have won thrice while the other match was abandoned.

Here are the stadium stats

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will host this clash on November 6 from 2:00pm IST. 32 ODIs have been played here while teams batting first registered 16 wins. 238 reads the average first innings total at this venue. South Africa's 428/5 against SL is the highest total here. SL have won only once in six ODIs at this venue (1 NR).

Pathum Nissanka averages 46.16 in ODIs this year

Pathum Nissanka has been SL's leading run-getter in 2023 with 1,108 runs in 27 ODIs at an impressive average of 46.16. The dashing opener owns two centuries and nine fifties this year. Nissanka also owns 289 runs in the ongoing World Cup, slamming four fifties. However, he has struggled against Bangladesh, scoring only 82 runs in five ODIs at a poor average of 16.40.

Top stats on offer for SL batters

Sadeera Samarawickrama is SL's leading run-getter in the 2023 WC with 331 runs at 66.20. He has hammered a solitary ton and two fifties. Kusal Mendis is SL's second-highest run-scorer this year with 868 runs at 34.72. He has registered a century and six fifties. Angelo Mathews has scored 568 runs in ODI WC, the most runs by an SL batter in this team.

A look at SL's bowling attack

Dilshan Madushanka has been exceptional for Lanka in the 2023 World Cup with 18 wickets at 20.66. He has made the new ball talk in this competition. Kasun Rajitha has returned with eight wickets from five matches in the ongoing tournament. Maheesh Theekshana is SL's leading wicket-taker this year with 34 scalps. He has scalped only three wickets in this tournament.

Top stats on offer for Bangladesh batters

Mahmudullah with 274 runs is Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in the 2023 World Cup. He has slammed a century and a fifty till now. Litton Das has returned with 225 runs and is the only other Bangladesh batter with 200-plus runs in the ongoing tournament. Najmul Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim are Bangladesh's two leading run-getters this year with 785 and 766 runs respectively.

A look at the Bangladesh bowling attack

Taskin Ahmed is Bangladesh's most successful bowler this year with 25 wickets. While Shoriful Islam is a close second with 24 scalps in 2023. Mehidy Hasan is Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in the 2023 World Cup with nine wickets from seven matches. The spinner has returned with 21 dismissals in ODIs this year. Shakib Al Hasan has also claimed 21 wickets in 2023 in ODIs.

A look at the approaching milestones

Mendis needs 88 more to complete 500 runs in the ODI World Cup. Mathews is 100 runs shy of completing 6,000 runs in ODI cricket. Litton needs 25 runs to accomplish 2,500 runs in this format. Taskin is six wickets shy of completing 100 ODI scalps. Theekshana is three wickets away from accomplishing the 50-wicket milestone.