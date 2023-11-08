Decoding the highest individual scores in ICC Cricket World Cups

By Rajdeep Saha 05:38 pm Nov 08, 2023

Glenn Maxwell smashed 201* versus Afghanistan (Photo credit: X/@CricketAUS)

Glenn Maxwell was at his absolute best, hammering a match-winning double-century versus Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. His innings of 201* saw Australia complete a dramatic run-chase of 292 at the Wankhede Stadium. His knock has been termed as the best in ODIs. Adding more depth to this, here we decode the best individual scores in ODI World Cup history.

Martin Guptill - 237* versus WI in 2015

In the 2015 World Cup, New Zealand saw opener Martin Guptill smash a record 237* versus the West Indies. NZ posted a massive 393/6 in 50 overs. Notably, Guptill became the second double-centurion in the ODI World Cup. He smashed 24 fours and 11 sixes in a 163-ball knock. In response, the Windies folded for just 250, losing by 143 runs.

Chris Gayle - 215 versus Zimbabwe in 2015

West Indies dasher Chris Gayle became the first double-centurion in the global event. He achieved a score of 215 versus Zimbabwe in the 2015 World Cup. Gayle's 147-ball effort saw him hammer 10 fours and 16 sixes. Marlos Samuels smashed 133 as WI managed 372/2 in 50 overs. In response, Zimbabwe went on to post 289/10 in 44.3 overs. Jerome Taylor claimed 3/38.

Glenn Maxwell - 201* versus Afghanistan in 2023

Maxwell walked to the crease when Australia were 49/4 in 8.2 overs at the Wankhede in Mumbai. They were later reduced to 91/7 when he was joined by Pat Cummins. While Maxwell decided to counterattack, Cummins consolidated. Maxwell's 201* was laced with 21 fours and 10 maximums. Maxwell and Cummins (16*) managed a record 202*-run partnership to take Australia home.

Gary Kirsten - 188* versus UAE in 1996

South African opener Gary Kirsten stole the show with a sensational 188* versus the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the 1996 ODI World Cup. Kirsten's record knock was laced with 13 fours and four sixes. SA posted 321/2 in 50 overs. In response, the UAE managed 152/8 in 50 overs. Brian McMillan (3/11) and Allan Donald (3/21) were superb.

Sourav Ganguly - 183 versus Sri Lanka in 1999

Sourav Ganguly was at his absolute best in what remains India's highest World Cup knock. Ganguly and Rahul Dravid added a record 318-run stand for the second wicket. Dravid scored a clutch 145 as India went on to post 373/6 versus Sri Lanka in Taunton. In response, the Lankans were bundled out for 216. Robin Singh was majestic with 5/31.