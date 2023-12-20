Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach seal 12-year romance in marriage!

By Tanvi Gupta

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach are now a married couple!

Acclaimed Barbie director Greta Gerwig, 40, wrapped up the year with a personal milestone as she and her longtime beau, filmmaker Noah Baumbach, 54, recently exchanged vows after 12 years of dating. The intimate ceremony took place at New York City Hall, confirmed by Gerwig's representative. Having first met on the set of the 2010 film Greenberg, the couple began dating in 2011 and are parents to two boys. Congratulations to the newlyweds!

Newlyweds chose Billy Joel concert for marriage celebration: Report

Following their private City Hall ceremony, the duo celebrated by attending a Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden. Gerwig was overheard sharing the happy news with others backstage. A source told Page Six, "They were both glowing and celebrating. They are so happy." The bride donned a chic white blazer and top with a pleated skirt, while the groom sported a dapper navy suit.

Intriguing dating history of Gerwig and Baumbach

This marks Gerwig's first marriage, while Baumbach wed for the second time. He was previously married to actor Jennifer Jason Leigh from 2005 to 2013. Gerwig and Baumbach commenced their relationship in 2011, culminating in engagement in 2020. Apart from his two sons with the Little Women director, Baumbach has another son named Rohmer, 13, from his first marriage. Their divorce allegedly served as inspiration for Baumbach's acclaimed Netflix film, Marriage Story (2019), featuring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

Couple's parenthood journey in a nutshell

Gerwig disclosed in a July interview that she and Baumbach had quietly welcomed their second child. "The little guy is sleeping through the night...But I'm still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90-minutes, and just hover. So I'm slightly in a twilight state," she admitted. She had previously announced her pregnancy on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2022. The couple already had a son—Harold Ralph—born in March 2019.

'I'm always trying to impress her': Baumbach on Gerwig

In a 2019 Vogue interview, Baumbach expressed his delight in collaborating with his now-spouse. "I think the pleasure of writing for us is that it seeps into everything. I'd show her a cut of my movie, and then a few months later, I'm watching her movie," he shared. At the 2020 Oscars red carpet, Baumbach told ABC that Gerwig had made him a "better person and a better writer," adding, "When we write together, I'm always trying to impress her."

Professional front: Gerwig scripted history with 'Barbie' movie

With Barbie, co-written by Gerwig and Baumbach, the former made history as the first female director to lead a billion-dollar film. The movie features Margot Robbie as the titular character and Ryan Gosling as Ken, alongside a star-studded cast including Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, and Simu Liu. In October, Baumbach admitted to initially hesitating to work on Barbie but ultimately called it the "best thing we've ever written."