23 must-watch Indian films of 2023

1/10

Entertainment 4 min read

23 must-watch Indian films of 2023

By Aikantik Bag 01:18 pm Dec 20, 202301:18 pm

Best Indian films of 2023

The year 2023 has been touted as the comeback year for Indian cinema. Every industry saw a surge in quality content, commercial boosts, and a varied set of films. This came after almost every industry grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic and some boycott waves in the last two years. As we end another year, let's check the notable Indian films of the year!

2/10

'RRKPK,' '12th Fail,' and 'Sam Bahadur'

These three were distinct offerings of different genres, yet connected with a common thread—critical appreciation and viewers' love. The Karan Johar directorial was a visual treat for all quintessential Bollywood rom-com stans, whereas the Vikrant Massey-headlined film was the ideal game-changer at the box office. Lastly, the Vicky Kaushal-led film has become one of the finest biopics ever made in Hindi cinema.

3/10

The SRK factor: 'Pathaan,' 'Jawan,' and 'Dunki'

The year truly belonged to Shah Rukh Khan as the world witnessed a great comeback on celluloid. Starting the year with an action thriller, he starred in a mass vigilant action drama and is gearing up for a satirical drama! Both Pathaan and Jawan have emerged to be all-time blockbusters and the same is being anticipated for Dunki.

4/10

'Gadar 2' and 'Animal'

The former marked the comeback of Sunny Deol, whereas the latter marked Ranbir Kapoor's foray into mass cinema. Both films received flak from critics but emerged to be viewers' favorites, hence becoming blockbusters on the commercial front. Fans are anticipating Gadar 3 but makers have not confirmed anything. On the other hand, Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to make a sequel titled Animal Park.

5/10

'Viduthalai Part 1,' 'Ponniyin Selvan: II,' and 'Chithha'

The Vetrimaaran directorial has been one of the most critically acclaimed works in Tamil cinema with impeccable performances from Soori and Vijay Sethupathi. Maverick Mani Ratnam delivered a visual spectacle with PS: II. The confrontation scene between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram's characters is both mind-numbing and heart-wrenching. Thirdly, the Siddharth-headlined film was thought-provoking and a brilliant commentary on child sex abuse.

6/10

'Jailer,' 'Leo,' and 'Jigarthanda DoubleX'

Megastar Rajinikanth delivered the biggest blockbuster of his career with Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer. The mass actioner quadrupled Thalaivar's persona by notches. Leo marked Thalapathy Vijay's second release of 2023 and the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was a money spinner at the box office. These two big actioners were balanced by Karthik Subbaraj's action comedy which became a commercial and critical success.

7/10

'2018' and 'Kaathal - The Core'

The Tovino Thomas-headlined film is a gripping thriller based on the deadly Kerala floods of 2018. The movie is also India's entry to Academy Awards 2024. On the other hand, the Jeo Baby directorial is the most heartbreakingly beautiful drama of 2023. Superstar Mammootty and Jyotika's emotional bandwidth is a visual delight and a warm hug for every cinephile.

8/10

'Waltair Veerayya,' 'Miss Shetty Mr. Polishetty,' and 'Salaar'

The year 2023 was lukewarm for Telugu films, especially after a smacking 2022 (RRR's success). The year started with Chiranjeevi's action thriller which received mixed reviews but became a viewers' favorite. The Anushka Shetty-headlined film received critical acclaim and was a sleeper hit commercially. And, finally, the upcoming Prabhas-led actioner is touted to be a maker or breaker for the industry in 2023.

9/10

'Sapta Sagaradaache Ello,' 'Baipan Bhari Deva,' 'Carry On Jatta 3'

The two-part Kannada romantic drama directed by Hemanth Rao is undoubtedly one of the best heartfelt cinematic gems of 2023. Baipan Bhari Deva became a box-office wonder grossing over Rs. 100 crore. The Kedar Shinde directorial became a household name among Marathi cinephiles. The Smeep Kang-directed dramedy was the third installment of the Carry on Jatta franchise and it received rave responses from viewers.

10/10

'Raktabeej' and 'Dawshom Awbotaar'

Bengali cinema had a fairly lucrative year as it saw a few pan-India releases like Chengiz and Bagha Jatin. The industry saw commercial blockbusters too. Srijit Mukherji's action thriller Dawshom Awbotaar marked the start of Bengal's first cop universe and it broke box office records. Raktabeej on the other hand has been running successfully for more than 50 days in theaters.