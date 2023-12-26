'Doctor Who' actor Richard Franklin dead: Reflecting on his career

'Doctor Who' actor Richard Franklin dead: Reflecting on his career

Actor Richard Franklin died aged 87

Renowned actor Richard Franklin, famous for his roles as Captain Mike Yates in Doctor Who and Denis Rigg in Emmerdale Farm, passed away on Monday. He was 87. Franklin—who was also a writer, director, and political activist—died peacefully in his sleep on Christmas Day after a long-term illness, according to a representative for the family who confirmed the news. Here, we reflect on his illustrious career.

'Wonderful courageous captain': Family, co-stars remember Franklin

His family emphasized Franklin's kindness, artistic nature, and exceptional storytelling skills in their statement. They also recognized his extensive career in television and theater, where he entertained audiences of all ages. "This brought him immense happiness, and we know his legacy will endure," the statement said. Katy Manning—who starred alongside Franklin in Doctor Who as Jo Grant—paid her tribute, referring to him as "our wonderful, courageous captain."

Where did it all start for Franklin?

Born in London, Franklin delved into advertising before pursuing acting. Enrolling at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 1963, he commenced his theatrical journey at the Century Theatre. Franklin graced the stage in various West End productions. He played Corin in As You Like It (1967) and assumed the lead in Same Time, Next Year in 1978. His diverse theater repertoire includes Macbeth, The Rocky Horror Show, and understudying and playing Arthur Kipps in The Woman in Black.

His prominent career highlights in TV

Franklin's television debut occurred in a 1966 episode of Dixon of Dock Green, followed by a prominent role in Crossroads. As for Doctor Who, Franklin made his first appearance in 1971. He maintained a recurring role until the serial Planet of the Spiders (1974). Notably, in 2002, Franklin authored The Killing Stone—a novel where Yates takes center stage as the main character. Besides Doctor Who, he appeared in the Little Women mini-series, Heartbeat, and The Pathfinders.

Franklin's multifaceted contributions to entertainment

Collaborating with director Julian Doyle, Franklin left his mark on the film industry, starring in Chemical Wedding (2008) and Twilight of the Gods (2013), portraying the renowned German composer Richard Wagner in the latter. He also assumed the role of Sirro Argonne—a Death Star engineer in the 2016 film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Interestingly, the actor also worked as a theater critic, contributing reviews to the Edinburgh Evening News.