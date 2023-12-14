Emraan Hashmi calls wife 'happy place' in wedding anniversary post

By Aikantik Bag 04:15 pm Dec 14, 202304:15 pm

Emraan Hashmi and Parveen Shahani celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on Thursday

In the age of social media, fans love to see the chemistry and PDA of their favorite stars and their significant others. On Thursday, Emraan Hashmi took to Instagram to commemorate his wedding anniversary with his wife Parveen Shahani. The Shanghai penned a heartfelt message and shared a series of previously unseen photos of the couple. He also called her "[his] most happy place."

Hashmi-Shahani completed 17 years of married life

Hashmi penned, "You are and will always be my most happy place. It's been such a joy irritating you for 17 years (actually 20 years since we first started dating). You look particularly pissed off in the last pic. Happy anniversary baby!" The post received an outpouring of warm responses from fans and colleagues. Wishing the couple, a lifetime full of happiness!

