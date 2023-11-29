'The Gold': BBC renews heist drama for Season 2

By Aikantik Bag 05:02 pm Nov 29, 202305:02 pm

'The Gold' gets renewed for Season 2

Great news for fans of the heist drama series, The Gold. BBC has greenlit the second season and it will unravel the gripping tale of the notorious Brink's-Mat robbery and its far-reaching consequences. Neil Forsyth, the show's writer and executive producer expressed his interest to dive deeper into this fascinating story that spans across Britain and the world.

Plotline and cast details of Season 2

Reportedly, Hugh Bonneville, Charlotte Spencer, Emun Elliott, Tom Cullen, Stefanie Martini, and Sam Spruell are all set to reprise their respective roles in the second season. As per Deadline, filming kicks off in January 2024, with more casting news on the horizon. This season will delve into the mystery of the missing half of the Brink's-Mat gold stolen in the audacious 1983 heist.

Season 1's success and streaming details

The first season is available on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom. The premiere episode alone attracted a whopping 8.7M viewers, making The Gold a top-rated new drama across platforms and channels, according to the BBC. While speaking to Deadline, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, shared her excitement about continuing their partnership with Forsyth. Tannadice Pictures and All3Media International will bankroll the six-part second season and Patrick Harkins will direct the project.