'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor André Braugher's cause of death revealed

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor André Braugher's cause of death revealed

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 11:10 am Dec 15, 202311:10 am

Three days after his passing away, André Braugher's publicist has reportedly revealed his cause of death

Acclaimed actor André Braugher, recognized for his work on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, passed away at 61 on Monday. Initially, it was reported that he died after a short illness, but Jennifer Allen, his publicist, later confirmed to PEOPLE that lung cancer was the cause of his death. The timeline of his diagnosis remains unknown.

2/5

A celebrated career in television and film

Braugher's acting career took off in 1989 with Glory, starring alongside Denzel Washington. Throughout his career, he received 11 Emmy nominations and won two for his roles as Detective Frank Pembleton on Homicide: Life on the Street and as Nick Atwater in Thief. He also earned four Emmy nominations for his portrayal of Captain Raymond Holt on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Other notable credits include Kojak, City of Angels, Salem's Lot, Salt, and Law & Order.

3/5

Tributes poured in from co-stars and colleagues

Tributes from his co-stars and colleagues have been pouring in ever since the news broke out. Terry Crews, his Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-star, wrote, "Can't believe you're gone so soon. I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you, and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent." Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, and Chelsea Peretti, who played Charles Boyle, Michael Hitchcock, and Gina Linetti in the sitcom, respectively, were also among those who paid tributes.

4/5

Special role: Braugher as Captain Holt

Braugher was loved as Captain Holt in the hit sitcom. Despite having a straight face in most of the episodes, he went on to ammas a huge fan following for the character. As an African-American homosexual cop in the series, Captain Holt left us with many valuable life lessons. One among these was his "message of hope" speech where he calls everything garbage explaining how we shouldn't love anything because it's eventually taken away from us.

5/5

Braugher's personal life and family

Born in Chicago, Braugher was a Stanford University and Juilliard graduate. He kept his private life out of the spotlight and quit drinking and smoking many years ago, as mentioned in a 2014 The New York Times interview. He is now survived by his actor-wife Ami Brabson and their three sons. The actor's legacy will live on through his unforgettable performances and the impact he left on those who knew him.