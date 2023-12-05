Best animated series to watch on Apple TV+

From imaginative worlds to compelling characters, Apple TV+ has a curated selection that promises an animated feast for all ages. Apple TV+ offers a diverse range of storytelling, blending creativity and technology to deliver visually stunning and emotionally resonant experiences. Get ready to be captivated by the magic of animation, as these series redefine entertainment in the digital age.

'Strange Planet' (2023- )

Strange Planet, based on The New York Times No. 1 bestselling namesake graphic novel and social media phenomenon, offers a witty and insightful look at a far-off planet that resembles our own. In a fanciful realm of pastel pinks and purples, amiable blue creatures delve into the ridiculousness of everyday human traditions. It is co-created and executive-produced by Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon.

'The Snoopy Show' (2021- )

The Snoopy Show brings the beloved Peanuts characters to life in this animated series. Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the gang embark on delightful, heartwarming adventures that capture the essence of Charles M Schulz's iconic comic strip. Filled with humor, friendship, and the timeless charm of the Peanuts universe, each episode unfolds with the endearing antics of Snoopy and his friends.

'Harriet the Spy' (2021- )

Harriet the Spy: Adventures with Harriet follows the curious and observant Harriet M Welsch as she embarks on adventures, solving mysteries and navigating the challenges of childhood. With her keen powers of observation and an unyielding spirit, Harriet explores her world, teaching young audiences valuable life lessons about friendship, empathy, and the importance of staying true to oneself.

'Stillwater' (2020- )

Based on Jon J Muth's Zen Shorts, Stillwater follows three siblings—Karl, Addy, and Michael—who embark on heartwarming adventures guided by their wise panda neighbor, Stillwater. Through gentle storytelling and mindful lessons, Stillwater imparts wisdom and compassion, fostering a deeper understanding of life's complexities. The series beautifully blends humor, mindfulness, and friendship, making it a delightful and enriching experience for both children and adults.

'Central Park' (2020- )

The animated musical comedy Central Park revolves around the Tillerman family, caretakers of Central Park. As they navigate life's absurdities, their lives intertwine with that of the ambitious Bitsy Brandenham, determined to transform the park. Filled with catchy tunes and quirky characters, the show offers a hilarious and heartwarming exploration of family, friendship, and the magic of New York's iconic green space.