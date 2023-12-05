'Nomadland' to 'Bohemian Rhapsody': Oscar-winning Hollywood movies on Hulu

By Namrata Ganguly

Oscar-winning Hollywood movies to watch on Hulu

Looking for a good meaningful heartfelt watch this week? Hulu showcases a diverse array of films that have received the coveted golden statuette. Whether you're drawn to powerful dramas, heartwarming tales, or groundbreaking works of art, this curated selection promises an enriching journey through the finest achievements in filmmaking. With this list, delve into cinematic excellence with some Oscar-winning Hollywood movies available on Hulu.

'Nomadland' (2020)

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Nomadland is a poignant exploration of modern American nomadism. Starring Frances McDormand as a widow, the film follows her journey through the vast landscapes of the American West, encountering a community of fellow nomads. With stunning visuals and McDormand's powerful performance, the film delicately explores resilience, loss, and the search for meaning in the face of economic upheaval.

'Ford v Ferrari' (2019)

James Mangold's Ford v Ferrari is a gripping automotive tale that recounts the riveting true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and fearless British driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale). This high-octane drama chronicles their mission to build a revolutionary race car for Ford to challenge Ferrari's dominance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018)

The biographical film Bohemian Rhapsody chronicles the meteoric rise of the iconic rock band Queen and their enigmatic lead singer, Freddie Mercury. Rami Malek delivers an Oscar-winning performance, capturing Mercury's charisma and musical genius. Directed by Bryan Singer, the film is a thrilling celebration of Queen's music, exploring the band's highs, lows, and the creation of their timeless anthem, Bohemian Rhapsody.

'Midnight in Paris' (2011)

Woody Allen's Midnight in Paris is a whimsical rom-com film that explores love, creativity, and the allure of bygone eras. Owen Wilson stars as a disillusioned writer who, while visiting Paris with his fiancée, experiences a surreal time-traveling adventure each night at midnight. Interacting with iconic figures from the city's past, he discovers the allure of nostalgia and the timeless magic that Paris holds.

'The Last King of Scotland' (2006)

The gripping historical drama The Last King of Scotland, directed by Kevin Macdonald, follows Dr. Nicholas Garrigan (James McAvoy), who becomes the personal physician to Ugandan dictator Idi Amin (Forest Whitaker). As Garrigan becomes increasingly entangled in Amin's regime, the story unfolds with intense political intrigue and the moral complexities of allegiance. Whitaker's powerhouse performance earned him an Academy Award.