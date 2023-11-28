'Promising Young Woman' to 'Saltburn': Emerald Fennell's best works

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Promising Young Woman' to 'Saltburn': Emerald Fennell's best works

By Namrata Ganguly 01:17 pm Nov 28, 202301:17 pm

Emerald Fennell's best movies, shows

Emerald Fennell, a woman of many talents, left an indelible mark through her exceptional contributions to acting, writing, and filmmaking. As a writer, she has crafted narratives that defy conventions, exploring the complexities of human relationships and societal norms while exhibiting a keen directorial vision. The Oscar-winning filmmaker has earned several accolades for every cap she has worn. Check out her best works below.

2/5

'The Crown' (2016-2023)

Fennell earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for playing the role of Camilla Parker Bowles in the third and fourth seasons of the popular Netflix historical drama series The Crown. She skillfully portrayed the complexities of Camilla's relationships with Prince Charles and the British Royal Family. The Crown traces Queen Elizabeth II's reign, from her early days on the throne to contemporary events.

3/5

'Killing Eve' (2018-2022)

Fennell served as the showrunner for the second season of the BBC series Killing Eve as well as a writer and won two Primetime Emmy nominations for both roles. The stylish spy thriller show follows the obsessive cat-and-mouse game between MI6 agent Eve Polastri and the enigmatic assassin Villanelle. Fennell's unique blend of dark humor, intricate storytelling, and compelling characters sets the series apart.

4/5

'Promising Young Woman' (2020)

Fennell's directorial debut Promising Young Woman is a provocative thriller that subverts expectations. Carey Mulligan stars as Cassie, a med-school dropout seeking justice for her best friend's assault. Ingeniously blending dark comedy with social commentary, the film navigates themes of consent, revenge, and societal complicity. The film won five Oscar nominations and Fennell won one for Best Original Screenplay.

5/5

'Saltburn' (2023)

One of the most talked about films of the year, the psychological drama thriller Saltburn is the latest feather added to Fennell's filmography. Directed by Fennell, the film follows Oliver Quick (Barry Keoghan), a newcomer at Oxford University who befriends the wealthy, popular, and eccentric man, Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi), and receives an invitation to his expansive country home named Saltburn.