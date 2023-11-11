'Witcher,' 'Blood of Zeus': Netflix's Geeked Week unleashes exciting trailers

By Tanvi Gupta 03:46 pm Nov 11, 202303:46 pm

Netflix's Geeked Week exciting trailer announcements

Geeks, rejoice! Netflix is currently celebrating Geeked Week, providing a plethora of sneak peeks into highly-anticipated content. This ongoing event—from Monday (November 6) to Sunday (November 12)—showcases thrilling updates on projects such as 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Brothers Sun, Damsel, Leave the World Behind, and more. On the fifth day of Geeked Week, the streaming giant made some of its biggest revelations, intensifying excitement for anime lovers.

Netflix dropped first trailer for 'Yu Yu Hakusho'

Netflix unveiled the first trailer for the live-action remake of Yu Yu Hakusho on Friday (local time). Set to be released on December 14, it originated as a manga in 1990. It narrates the tale of Yusuke Urameshi, a teen resurrected as a Spirit Detective tasked with solving paranormal mysteries on Earth. Originally adapted into an anime in 1992, Yu Yu Hakusho joins Netflix's lineup of live-action anime remakes, following in the footsteps of the recently released One Piece series.

'Blood of Zeus' S02 sets May release date

Netflix treated fans by offering a sneak peek clip from the high-anticipated season two of Blood of Zeus. It is set to premiere on May 15, 2024, taking viewers back into the cruel world of ancient Greece. In the clip, the protagonist Heron, voiced by Derek Phillips, grapples with a shocking realization about the flaws of gods. The animated series—created by Vlas and Charley Parnapanides—introduces famous Greek gods like Zeus, Hera, Poseidon, Hermes, and Apollo.

'The Witcher' unveils animated movie 'Sirens of the Deep'

Netflix also unveiled its latest addition to The Witcher universe during Geeked Week by announcing the anime film The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Expected to debut on Netflix in late 2024, the film follows Geralt of Rivia as he investigates attacks in a seaside village. Doug Cockle, the iconic voice of The Witcher video game, will return to voice Geralt. This follows the success of the franchise's first anime movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of The Wolf (2021).

'Masters of the Universe: Revolution'

Another addition to Netflix's ever-expanding animated projects is Masters of the Universe: Revolution. Now, its first teaser has showcased an intense face-off between He-Man and a formidable lineup, including Hordak, Grayskull, and Skeletor. Voiced by Keith David, Hordak claims dominance over 10,000 worlds in the gripping clip. The highly-anticipated series is scheduled to debut on Netflix on January 25, 2024, as the sequel to 2021's Master of the Universe: Revelation.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' to 'Arcane S02': Other exciting titles

The streaming giant made other significant announcements during Geeked Week, unveiling the first trailer for its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender with a premiere date set for February 22, 2024. In collaboration with Riot Games, Netflix also confirmed a second season for Arcane, the animated series based on League of Legends, scheduled for release in November 2024. Additionally, a new Jurassic World animated series, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory," is on the cards for 2024.