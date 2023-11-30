This heartfelt gesture by Allu Arjun is winning hearts

Allu Arjun's heartwarming gesture with his household help is all hearts

In India, film stars are given demigod status and fans are devoted to them. Many times, these actors do heartwarming gestures for their fans; now Allu Arjun is winning hearts on social media. Arjun recently shared a heartwarming selfie video with his household help, Ashwini, after voting in the Telangana elections. The video, which has gained widespread attention on social media, features Arjun inquiring about Ashwini's Instagram followers and her goal to increase them.

Video: Arjun hopes his clip can help boost Ashwini's following

In the video, Arjun asks Ashwini about her current number of Instagram followers, to which she responds "13k." He then questions how many more followers she desires, and she answers "30k." The Pushpa actor wonders if her follower count will rise after sharing the video, and upon hearing Ashwini's confident reply, he says, "Then, let's hope you get it." Fans applauded the actor's down-to-earth nature in helping Ashwini achieve her dream. Arjun is currently filming Pushpa 2: The Rule.

