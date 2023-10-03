Malayalam songwriter Arumughan Venkitangu (65) dies due to age-related ailments

By Tanvi Gupta 03:17 pm Oct 03, 202303:17 pm

Malayalam songwriter Arumughan Venkitangu died at 65

Arumughan Venkitangu, a celebrated folk songwriter who played a pivotal role in the rise of late Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Mani's career, has died at 65. Throughout his career, Venkitangu composed around 350 folk songs. The cause of his death remains undisclosed, but investigators speculate that it may be attributed to age-related ailments. Venkitangu is survived by his wife and children.

Early life and career

Born in Thrissur, Kerala, to parents Sankaran and Kaali, Venkitangu displayed a passion for composing music and writing songs from a young age. He started his professional career by composing music for entertainment groups and country music festivals. His long association with Mollywood singer and actor Mani was quite popular in Kerala. Sadly, Mani passed away in 2016 due to excessive alcohol consumption.

Venkitangu's collaboration with Mani

Venkitangu's name is closely linked with the late Mani. He is said to have written over 200 songs for Mani, most of which were well-received by audiences. Some popular songs include Minnaminunge Minnum Minunge, Chaalakudy, Pakalu Muzhuvan, and more. The songwriter also composed and wrote songs for the Malayalam film industry, such as Kodungaloorambalathil for the 1998 hit film Meenakshi Kalyanam.