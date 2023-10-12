Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Bhagavanth Kesari': Cast, crew, and release date
Nandamuri Balakrishna is a veteran star of Telugu films and the actor is currently gearing up for his 108th film, Bhagavanth Kesari. The movie has been in the buzz for some time now and fans have loved the promo materials to date. The movie is slated to release in theaters on October 19 coinciding with the lucrative Dussehra weekend.
Locking horns with Vijay's 'Leo'
The action comedy is helmed by Anil Ravipudi and it is bankrolled by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under Shine Screens banner. The ensemble cast is truly pan-India as it stars Arjun Rampal, Sreeleela, and Kajal Aggarwal, among others. The film marks Rampal's Telugu debut. The movie's music is helmed by Thaman S. The project is pitted against Vijay's Leo at the box office.