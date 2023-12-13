'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' stars pay tribute to André Braugher

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:46 pm Dec 13, 202312:46 pm

André Braugher reprised Captain Raymond Holt's character in all eight seasons of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Renowned actor André Braugher, recognized for his roles on Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on the Street, has died at 61. His fellow Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast members shared emotional tributes on social media. Braugher played Captain Raymond Holt in the popular comedy series. The New York Times reported that his publicist confirmed his passing on Tuesday (IST) after a brief illness.

Joe Lo Truglio's tribute to Braugher

Joe Lo Truglio, who played Charles Boyle on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, offered condolences to Braugher's wife Ami Brabson, and their three sons. He wrote on Instagram, "We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, André knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it." Lo Truglio also reminisced about Braugher singing during lunch breaks, "belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found."

Terry Crews and Dirk Blocker remembered their co-star

Terry Crews, who portrayed Terry Jeffords, recalled his experience working with Braugher. "I'm honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent," wrote Crews. Dirk Blocker, who played Detective Michael Hitchcock, described Braugher as "fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent," adding that working with him for nine years was "truly a blessing."

Chelsea Peretti and other co-stars had this to say

Chelsea Peretti, who starred as Gina Linetti, expressed her gratitude for the journey with Braugher. "Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep," she said. Joel McKinnon Miller, who portrayed Detective Norm Scully, sent love to Braugher's family and friends. Marc Evan Jackson, who played Braugher's on-screen husband Kevin, posted a photo captioned: "O Captain. My Captain."

'What Captain Holt meant to Gina'

Industry tributes poured in for Braugher, too

Film organization SAG-AFTRA mourned Braugher's passing, stating he was a "dynamic performer in drama and comedy" and will be deeply missed. Writer-director Steven Canals called him a "megawatt talent" and said that whenever Braugher was part of a cast, he knew the show would be great. Cinematographer Rick Page, who worked on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, expressed his heartbreak in his tribute, "Rest easy friend. All love, all heart."

