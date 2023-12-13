Box office collection: 'Extra Ordinary Man' shows no growth

Nithiin is one of the known faces in Telugu films and his recently released film Extra Ordinary Man is currently running in theaters. Pitted against Nani's Hi Nanna, this action comedy has not earned very well and is currently looking for a commercial boost at the box office. At this pace, the movie will be taken down from the theaters soon.

India collection and cast of the film

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vakkantham Vamsi directorial earned Rs. 60 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 6.75 crore in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics and viewers. The cast includes Sreeleela, Rajasekhar, Pavitra Lokesh, Sudev Nair, Harsha Vardhan, Rao Ramesh, and Hari Teja, among others. The project is bankrolled by Sreshth Movies.

