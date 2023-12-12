Box office collection: 'Extra Ordinary Man' registers ordinary numbers
Extra Ordinary Man is Telugu cinema's latest offering in the action comedy genre. Nithiin has been working for two decades now and has a set fan base. However, his recently released film opened to negative reviews from critics and experienced a lukewarm opening weekend at the box office. On weekdays, it is holding the fort strong but it needs a commercial boost for survival.
India collection and cast details
As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Vakkantham Vamsi directorial earned Rs. 76 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 5.26 crore in India. The cast includes Sreeleela, Rajasekhar IG, Pavitra Lokesh, Sudev Nair, Harsha Vardhan, Sampath Raj, Brahmaji, and Hari Teja, among others. The film is pitted against Nani's Hi Nanna at the box office.