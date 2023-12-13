'Singham,' 'Nayak' actor Ravindra Berde passes away at 78

By Aikantik Bag 12:09 pm Dec 13, 2023

Ravindra Berde passes away aged 78

Actor Ravindra Berde, recognized for his roles in films like Nayak: The Real Hero and Singham, passed away aged 78 on Wednesday after battling throat cancer. Reportedly, he had been undergoing treatment for several months and was admitted to Tata Hospital in Mumbai. The sudden death has shocked the Tinseltown. May he rest in peace.

Berde suffered a sudden heart attack

According to Maharashtra Times, Berde was discharged from Tata Hospital just two days before his untimely death. Despite receiving cancer treatment for a prolonged period—he was diagnosed in 2011—the actor suffered a sudden heart attack on Wednesday morning. Earlier, in 1995, he had suffered a heart attack during a play. Berde is survived by his wife, two children, a daughter-in-law, and a grandchild. He is the brother of the late actor Laxmikant Berde.

Remembering Berde's career

Berde's acting career spanned multiple decades and featured memorable roles alongside renowned actors such as Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. The actor worked with several veteran stars including Ashok Saraf, Vijay Chavan, Viju Khote, Sudhir Joshi, and Bharat Jadhav, among others. He featured in over 300 Marathi films throughout his career.