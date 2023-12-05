'Border 2': Anurag Singh to direct Sunny Deol-Ayushmann Khurrana

'Border 2' is currently in scripting stage

After the monstrous success of Gadar 2, reports were rife that Sunny Deol will next star in Border 2. Now, a Pinkvilla report states that Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta are keen on making a war movie set during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The makers are set to rope in Anurag Singh, the talented director behind Kesari and Punjab 1984, to take the reins for Border 2.

Deol, Khurrana are yet to greenlit the film

A source stated, "Seeing (Singh's) talent to sensitively handle political scenarios and the ability to mount film on a certain scale, the makers are in advance talks to have him on board for Border 2." Apart from Deol, the makers are in talks with Ayushmann Khurrana for a lead role. The report also stated that Deol is yet to sign the film officially and is presently working out his financial agreement with the producers.

'Border 2' to be India's biggest war film

Currently, Border 2 is nearing the end of its screenplay development and aims to become India's most significant war film. The producers plan to assemble the country's top technicians for this ambitious project. Like its predecessor, Border 2 will be based on a true story and will feature a mix of action, drama, emotion, and patriotism.