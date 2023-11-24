'Jaani Dushman' director Rajkumar Kohli passes away at 93

By Aikantik Bag 12:32 pm Nov 24, 202312:32 pm

Rajkumar Kohli passed away aged 93

Renowned Indian filmmaker Rajkumar Kohli, who directed and produced legendary movies like Jaani Dushman, Nagin, and Pati Patni Aur Tawaif, passed away on Friday aged 93 after suffering a heart attack. Kohli had an illustrious career that began in 1963 with his debut film Sapni, starring Prem Chopra. His final film was the star-studded Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani, featuring actors such as Sunny Deol, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Sonu Nigam, among others.

What exactly happened to Kohli?

As per The Times of India, a source revealed that Kohli suffered a heart attack while taking a shower. When he did not come out for a while, his son-actor Armaan Kohli forced open the door and found him lifeless. Kohli played a crucial role in launching Armaan's acting career, with Armaan's most recent appearance being in Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

More about his illustrious career

Reportedly, Kohli's funeral is set to take place on Friday evening. Throughout his career, he was celebrated for creating ensemble films like Qahar, Badle Ki Aag, Naukar Biwi Ka, and Raaj Tilak, among others. His distinctive storytelling approach and significant contributions to Indian cinema will be cherished by film lovers for generations to come. Rest in peace, Rajkumar Kohli!