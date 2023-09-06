Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma enters joint venture with Reliance Retail Ventures
Alia Bhatt is the Jill of many trades! The ace actor is now a successful producer and an entrepreneur. Bhatt started off her bootstrapped brand Ed-a-Mamma which focuses on environment-friendly children attires. Over a short period of time, the company has become quite famous. Bhatt has now announced that her brand has entered a joint venture with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.
Bhatt and Isha Ambani are the new moms in Tinseltown
Earlier, reports were rife about the acquisition/joint venture between Bhatt and Isha Ambani's company. Bhatt posted a photo with Ambani, and wrote, "We have in common is our dream to continue the work of building a homegrown, vocal-for-local brand of children's products that are safe, parent-friendly and planet-friendly." Bhatt also mentioned that both of them became mothers recently and this is a special venture.