Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma enters joint venture with Reliance Retail Ventures

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt's Ed-a-Mamma enters joint venture with Reliance Retail Ventures

Written by Aikantik Bag September 06, 2023 | 05:19 pm 1 min read

Ed-a-Mamma enters joint venture with Reliance Retail Ventures

Alia Bhatt is the Jill of many trades! The ace actor is now a successful producer and an entrepreneur. Bhatt started off her bootstrapped brand Ed-a-Mamma which focuses on environment-friendly children attires. Over a short period of time, the company has become quite famous. Bhatt has now announced that her brand has entered a joint venture with Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Bhatt and Isha Ambani are the new moms in Tinseltown

Earlier, reports were rife about the acquisition/joint venture between Bhatt and Isha Ambani's company. Bhatt posted a photo with Ambani, and wrote, "We have in common is our dream to continue the work of building a homegrown, vocal-for-local brand of children's products that are safe, parent-friendly and planet-friendly." Bhatt also mentioned that both of them became mothers recently and this is a special venture.

Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by aliaabhatt on September 6, 2023 at 5:07 pm IST

Share this timeline