By Aikantik Bag Nov 24, 2023

After an illustrious box office run, the action-packed drama, Bhagavanth Kesari, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sreeleela is now streaming on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this film has been a blockbuster and the cast includes Kajal Aggarwal, Arjun Rampal, Sarathkumar, and Aadukalam Naren, among others.

Plotline, cast, and crew of the film

Bhagavanth Kesari tells the story of an ex-convict who becomes a protector for his niece and encourages her to join the armed forces. The project is bankrolled under the Shine Screens banner and the music has been helmed by Thaman S. A tweet retweeted by Ravipudi read, "Blockbuster #BhagavanthKesari now streaming on @PrimeVideoIN in all languages #NBK's Hindi dubbing adds a roaring impact, makes it a must-watch experience." Fans were eagerly waiting and with this, the weekend is sorted!

