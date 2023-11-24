'Squid Game: The Challenge' looking at lawsuit; exploring similar instances

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

'Squid Game: The Challenge' looking at lawsuit; exploring similar instances

By Isha Sharma 11:55 am Nov 24, 202311:55 am

Instances when reality show makers were accused of unfair treatment

Squid Game: The Challenge dropped on Netflix on Wednesday and is already awaiting legal trouble. Per Deadline, two contestants are planning to take action and have sent letters of claim to Studio Lambert, the co-producers. They allegedly suffered hypothermia and nerve damage while shooting amid chilly weather in the UK. Here are a few other similar examples when lawsuits were either filed or threatened.

2/5

'Love is Blind' lawsuit

In July 2022, Love is Blind's second season contestant Jeremy Hartwell filed a lawsuit against Netflix and other producers. His complaints said that the makers made everyone work in "inhumane working conditions (20 hours a day, 7 days a week)" and "plied the cast with alcohol and deprived them of food and water—while paying rates that were below Los Angeles County's minimum wage."

3/5

NBC, Bravo, and E! were named in a similar lawsuit

In August 2023, several unnamed reality stars sued NBC, Bravo, and E!, alleging that they were meted out unfair treatment. Per Rolling Stone, the letter by the complainants "accused the networks of manipulative tactics, covering up instances of sexual violence, and refusing to let cast members leave shows." "NBC has a pattern and practice of grotesque and depraved mistreatment of the reality stars."

4/5

Angelea Preston versus Tyra Banks

America's Next Top Model Season 17's original winner was Angelea Preston, but she was later disqualified. An enraged Preston filed a suit against Tyra Banks, the brain behind ANTM and other producers, complaining that she deserved her grand prize. She also alleged the lack of medical treatment when she reportedly suffered an anxiety attack on the show. Banks seemingly never responded.

5/5

When Sakshi Chopra lambasted the makers of 'Social Currency'

In June, Sakshi Chopra, a contestant on Netflix's Social Currency, posted on Instagram alleging "sexual and mental harassment" by the makers. "Tasks like having strangers scratch your back & make orgasming sounds or you don't get food. Let strangers in a Goa club dance with you, and pass sexual dirty remarks...are you'll ok?," she wrote in her note that's still up on Instagram.