Here's what Sunny Deol thinks about Bobby Deol's 'Animal'

By Isha Sharma 11:02 am Dec 15, 202311:02 am

Sunny Deol has reviewed Bobby Deol's 'Animal'

Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol's Animal has found itself caught in the eye of the storm due to its alleged misogyny and rampant glorification of toxic characters. Though its glorious run at the box office continues unabated, the critical response has been profoundly polarizing. Now, actor Sunny Deol has opened up about what he thinks of Animal, revealing that although it's a "nice film," there were "certain things" that he didn't like.

Why does this story matter?

The fiery debate around the understandably 'A' rated Animal emanates from the character of Ranvijay Singh Balbir (Kapoor), who is a misogynist through and through and his psyche is laid bare for the audience to see right from the first scene. Then, Bobby's character Abrar is also shown to be a ruthless brute, who kills a man at his wedding and proceeds to perform marital rape while being smeared with blood.

Sunny has some reservations about 'Animal'

The Gadar 2 actor told PTI, "There are certain things that I did not like, which I don't like in many films including my own films. But that's as a person I have the right to like or not like but in totality it is a nice film." "The music is very good and it goes hand in glove with the sequences. Bobby has always been Bobby, but now he is Lord Bobby."

Bobby earlier defended the controversial scene in 'Animal'

While speaking about the rape scene, Bobby earlier told The Quint, "I'm not trying to promote anything. Yes, it was required. How do you showcase a character in such a short span, show what this man is capable of, what kind of person he is? All these scenes were required." Notably, Bobby only appears in the second half (pre-climax) and has limited scenes in Animal.

Actor Mansi Taxak also supported the scenes

Mansi Taxak, who essayed Bobby's third wife, also tried to shield Animal from the backlash. She told Zoom Entertainment, "It was just that Bobby sir did not expect his brother's death news to come on the wedding, which puts the character into a zone where he couldn't think straight. Animal instincts are unpredictable instincts...I don't think it was intended to be any sort of assault. I didn't feel it on the set, or in the script."

Work: What's next for the Deol duo?

Bobby is currently basking in the success of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, while also preparing for his upcoming projects. He will be seen in Suriya's Kanguva, a period action drama film helmed by Siva and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, in which he will be seen alongside Pawan Kalyan. The elder sibling, on the other hand, will reportedly be seen in Border 2 and Safar.