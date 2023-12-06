'Safar': Sunny Deol reveals truth behind viral drunk video

By Aikantik Bag 04:36 pm Dec 06, 2023

Sunny Deol is currently filming his next titled 'Safar'

Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol recently found himself amid controversy after a video of him seemingly intoxicated and stumbling around Juhu Circle went viral. Fans were left puzzled, with some expressing worry for the Gadar 2 actor. Now, to put an end to the rumors, Deol has come forward and revealed the truth.

Clip is from actor's upcoming film

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Deol clarified that the viral video was actually a behind-the-scenes clip from the shoot of his upcoming film, Safar. He shared the video with the caption, "Afwaahon ka 'Safar' bas yahin tak (Journey of rumors ends here) #Shooting #BTS." This revelation has effectively silenced trolls and eased fans' concerns. Reportedly, Deol has said in many interviews that he is not into alcohol.

