'Animal': Dissecting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's use of mysticism and mythology

1/9

Entertainment 3 min read

'Animal': Dissecting Sandeep Reddy Vanga's use of mysticism and mythology

By Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee 06:15 pm Nov 30, 202306:15 pm

'Animal' releases in theaters on Friday

Sandeep Reddy Vanga marked his return on celluloid after four years with the jaw-dropping Animal trailer. Reddy Vanga is (in)famous for allegedly lacing misogyny in the garb of raw emotions and the upcoming movie hints at the same. Interestingly, the director is also known for his rooted narrative, mythological references, and mysticism. Before the release of his third directorial, let's explore the same.

2/9

'Animal': Reinventing a new side of Ranbir Kapoor

The high-on-testosterone trailer raised eyebrows and sparked curiosity. Ranbir Kapoor is set to be reinvented in a new avatar in the second leg of his career and the director is set to walk the talk—showcasing a violence-filled psychological action thriller. According to the material out till now, Reddy Vanga has added several references from Mahabharata and drawn inspiration from Saint Kabir's dohas.

3/9

Showcasing gray shades through Kabir's 'dohas'

In the teaser, Kapoor was seen reciting the famous Kabir doha, "Bura Jo Dekhan Main Chala, Bura Naa Milya Koye. Jo Dil Khoja Apnaa, To Mujhse Bura Naa Koye (I searched for evil, but didn't meet a single one. When I searched myself, I found no one eviler than me)." Reddy Vanga will showcase the gray shades of the protagonist tactfully through this couplet.

4/9

It's rooted in Punjabi culture; an ode to Arjan Vailly

The director is well-versed with various cultures. As the story is set in Northern India, he draws parallels with Punjab's celebrated rebel hero Arjan Vailly. The song of the same name has become a viral sensation on social media. The Dhadi Vaar-style song crooned by Bhupinder Babbal features in the pre-teaser just before a clash between the antagonist's men and Kapoor's men.

5/9

What is 'Dhadi Vaar' genre?

Historically, Dhadi Vaar songs can be traced back to Guru Gobind Singh who would sing these before fighting. Reddy Vanga's nod to the same is interesting. Are you all ready for Kapoor's "Paer Jodke Gandassi Mari (tying the feet together and hitting with an axe)"?

6/9

Reddy Vanga takes the anagram route

Maybe taking a cue from Arjan Vailly, Kapoor's character is reportedly named Arjun Singh. "Arjun" is a slightly distorted anagram of "Arjan," hence the distinct similarity in characteristics. Trivia: An anagram is a word formed by reshuffling the letters of another word. For example, Rockstar's "Janardhan" (played by Kapoor) is a distorted anagram of "Ranjha" from the tragic love story of Heer-Ranjha.

7/9

Arjun: Reddy Vanga's signature usage and 'Mahabharata' connect

Earlier, Reddy Vanga expressed his affinity toward the name Arjun. From naming his son to naming the protagonists of two projects (Arjun Reddy and Animal), he seems obsessed. The characters can be compared to Mahabharata's Arjun known for his focus/determination. His protagonists have always been determined/focused toward their goal; be it Arjun Reddy's obsession over Preethi or Arjun Singh's hunger for his father's love/affection.

8/9

Kapoor's character shows shades of Parashurama; here's how

Since we can expect layered storytelling, we can deduce the protagonist exudes shades of Lord Vishnu's sixth avatar, the axe-wielding Parashurama—known for killing his mother on his father's orders. Kapoor's axe-fighting sequence is going to be a highlight. Parashurama had famously annihilated Kshatriyas to avenge his father's death. We see Kapoor's character waging a blood-filled war after his father Balbir (Anil Kapoor) is shot.

9/9

'Animal' in a nutshell

Animal hits the theaters on Friday and it marks Kapoor's first pan-India project. The cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. The movie will be released in five Indian languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.