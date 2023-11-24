Salim Khan's birthday: His Filmfare wins and nominations

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Salim Khan's birthday: His Filmfare wins and nominations

By Isha Sharma 04:10 am Nov 24, 202304:10 am

Happy 88th birthday to Salim Khan!

Screenwriting legend Salim Khan is celebrating his 88th birthday on Friday. One half of the iconic Salim-Javed writing duo and one of the men behind Hindi cinema's "Angry Young Man" archetype, Khan has several acclaimed films to his credit. Sholay, Deewaar, and Zanjeer, among others, are testimony to his artistic excellence. On this special day, look at his Filmfare Award wins and nominations.

2/5

'Zanjeer'

In 1974, Khan was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Story and Best Screenplay for the 1973 release Zanjeer, which starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role (the actor who infused life into the angry young man prototype). Zanjeer also featured Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash, Pran, and Bindu; YouTube is streaming the Prakash Mehra directorial. The awards were shared with Javed Akhtar.

3/5

'Deewaar'

Deewaar is considered one of the finest Hindi films ever made, and why shouldn't it be? It has style, substance, a character-driven story, and dialogues that have transcended decades. Khan won three Filmfare awards for Deewaar- Best Screenplay, Best Dialogue Writer, and Best Story. Deewaar was also made immortal because of its cast: Big B, Shashi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Nirupa Roy, and Parveen Babi.

4/5

'Trishul'

Khan was nominated for Best Story Filmfare for Trishul, headlined by Bachchan, Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, and directed by Yash Chopra. IMDb﻿ describes the plot: "An engineer visiting a town, has a brief affair with a local girl and walks off, leaving her with a child. The son grows up to avenge his deserted mother. Vijay [Bachchan] is the angry young man playing the son."

5/5

'Shakti'

Yet another film that embellished the long partnership Salim-Javed shared with Big B, Shakti was helmed by Ramesh Sippy. Decked with the biggest names of Hindi cinema such as Dilip Kumar, Bachchan, Rakhee, Smita Patil, and Amrish Puri, it is the only film to star two towering cinematic personalities together: Kumar and Bachchan. It won Khan a Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay.