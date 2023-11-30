'Aadujeevitham': Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jimmy Jean-Louis starrer gets a release date

By Aikantik Bag 05:17 pm Nov 30, 2023

'Aadujeevitham' is slated to release on April 10, 2024

Get ready for an epic adventure as the long-awaited survival film, Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life, starring Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to premiere worldwide on April 10, 2024. Based on the best-selling eponymous Malayalam novel by Benyamin, this cinematic masterpiece is directed by National Award-winning director Blessy and boasts a star-studded cast, including Hollywood's Jimmy Jean-Louis.

Plotline of the film

The movie is bankrolled by Visual Romance and it is the most ambitious Malayalam movie to date. The movie tells the true story of a young man named Najeeb who leaves Kerala in search of a better life abroad in the early '90s. Discussing the film's universal appeal, director Blessy said, "The greatest challenge in front of me was that The Goat Life is a subject with universal appeal and I would have to stay truthful to its narrative style."

