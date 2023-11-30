'Salaar' trailer: Makers announce caption competition; prize details revealed

1/3

Entertainment 1 min read

'Salaar' trailer: Makers announce caption competition; prize details revealed

By Aikantik Bag 05:14 pm Nov 30, 202305:14 pm

'Salaar' trailer drops on Friday

Prabhas is nothing short of a phenomenon in India! The superstar is currently gearing up for the release of Salaar on December 22 and the makers will drop its trailer on Friday. On Thursday, the makers posted a behind-the-scenes photograph featuring the superstar and director Prashanth Neel. The makers also announced a caption contest on the same and stated, "The best 5 captions will get FDFS tickets in your nearest theater and exclusive #SalaarMerchandise."

2/3

Cast and box office competition of 'Salaar'

The photo shows the duo engrossed in a conversation as Prabhas is seen showing Neel something on the phone. The trailer of the actioner is set to drop on Friday at 7:19pm. The cast includes Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tinnu Anand, Srija Reddy, and Easwari Rao, among others. The film is slated to lock horns with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

3/3

Twitter Post