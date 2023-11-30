Box office buzz: 'Animal' gearing up for global rampage

'Animal' releases in theaters on Friday

Ever since the Animal trailer landed on YouTube, the anticipation surrounding the action drama has grown by folds. From reinventing Ranbir Kapoor as an actor to the humongous box office buzz, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial is set to rule the theaters. Now, as per Pinkvilla, the actioner is set to rake in huge from the international markets as it has already sold tickets worth $2.5M and will surpass $3M in pre-sales.

Impressive pre-sales in key markets

In the United States, Animal has outshined other Bollywood films like Jawan and Pathaan, with its Thursday previews raking in $6,50,000 as of now. Reportedly, the film has outsold Jawan in Australia, too. Reddy Vanga has a strong connection with the Telugu diaspora, which is expected to boost sales in markets with a significant Telugu community presence.

Mesmerizing momentum in Middle-East and India

The first-day sales in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are on par with those of Tiger 3, but with stronger momentum. As per Himesh Mankad, in India, the national chains ﻿PVR INOX and Cinepolis have sold 3,15,000 tickets as of Thursday, 1:30pm. Given the film's mass appeal, it will work well in the tier-II and tier-III cities of India. Hence, it can become Kapoor's biggest opening to date.

