Box office collection: 'Tiger 3's daunting roar about to cease

09:49 am Dec 01, 2023

'Tiger 3' box office collection

Salman Khan has been one of the most commercially viable actors in Bollywood and he has carved his niche audience over the years. The actor delivered two back-to-back Rs. 100+ crore grossers in 2023. His recently released film Tiger 3 is having a good run at the box office and in inching closer to the Rs. 500 crore mark globally.

Crucial weekend ahead for the actioner

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Maneesh Sharma directorial earned Rs. 1.85 crore (early estimates) on Thursday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 279.9 crore in India. The film received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, among others. Shah Rukh Khan appears in a cameo. Given some big new releases are here, it has a crucial weekend ahead!

