Happy birthday, Udit Narayan: Looking at his '90s hit music

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Happy birthday, Udit Narayan: Looking at his '90s hit music

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 04:10 am Dec 01, 202304:10 am

Udit Narayan made a mark in the industry with 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' song 'Papa Kehte Hai'

Playback singer Udit Narayan continues to be relevant even today in the music industry. He has sung songs for Bollywood's top actors, including the three Khans - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan giving some of the most memorable songs. To celebrate his 68th birthday on Friday, we take a look at some of his best songs from the '90s Bollywood.

2/5

'Pehla Nasha'

When talking of Narayan's hit music from the '90s, how can one not include one of the most romantic songs ever, Pehla Nasha? The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar song became the first love song for many. Featuring Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka, it' is a composition by Mansoor Khan and is written by Majrooh Sultanpuri. Sadhana Sargam sang the female playback in this song.

3/5

'Jaadu Teri Nazar'

Shah Rukh Khan rose to fame as an anti-hero with the 1993 film Darr. Directed and produced by Yash Chopra, it features Juhi Chawla, Sunny Deol, and King Khan in the leading roles. Shah Rukh essays the role of an obsessive lover in this flick, and this song rightly defines his obsession with Chawla. While Shiv-Hari composed the number, Anand Bakshi wrote its lyrics.

4/5

'Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane'

Another popular number that Narayan sang for SRK is Ruk Ja O Dil Deewane from the cult classic, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Starring Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, it remains one of the most popular songs from Aditya Chopra's directorial. Karan Johar, who played a cameo in the movie as SRK's best friend, is also seen in the song.

5/5

'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

From the movie Mohra, this number is one of the most iconic dance tracks from the '90s era. Picturized on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, the song is a duet by Alka Yagnik and Narayan, who together have given some of the best songs. Tip Tip Barsa Paani was recreated for Rohit Shetty's 2021 film Sooryavanshi, and features Kumar along with Katrina Kaif.