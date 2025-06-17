Aruna Irani reveals she battled breast cancer twice
What's the story
Veteran actor Aruna Irani revealed recently that she was diagnosed with breast cancer not just once, but twice.
The actor, nearing 80 years of age, opened up about her health struggles in an interview with Lehren, saying she kept the diagnosis private both times.
She revealed she was diagnosed with diabetes at 60 and faced another health scare when doctors told her both her kidneys had failed.
Initial struggle
First diagnosis and decision against chemotherapy
Irani recalled the first time she felt something was wrong while shooting.
"One day, I was shooting as usual. I don't know how, but I just felt something and said, 'I feel like something's wrong,'" she said.
Despite doctors dismissing it as a minor lump, Irani insisted on immediate removal.
However, she refused chemotherapy due to concerns over hair loss affecting her work.
"How would I shoot if I lose my hair?" she questioned.
Second battle
Cancer recurrence and treatment next time
The actor's cancer returned in 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, however, she chose to follow her doctor's advice and undergo chemotherapy.
"Meri hi galti thi, as pehle maine chemotherapy nahi lee thi (It was my fault because I did not opt for chemotherapy the first time). This time around, I took it," she shared.
Despite some hair loss during treatment, Irani said it grew back quickly due to advancements in medical science.
Ongoing journey
Irani has acted in over 500 films
Despite her health challenges, Irani remains active in the industry.
She made her debut at a young age in the 1961 film Ganga Jumna and has since then appeared in over 500 films across Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, and Gujarati cinema.
Her notable films include Caravan and Bombay To Goa.
On television, she has been part of shows like Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Dekha Ek Khwaab, Maayka, Naaginn, among others.