What's the story

The British star, Audrey Hepburn, remains one of Hollywood's most timeless style icons. Her impact on fashion and cinema continues to resonate; the way she combined elegance with simplicity set her apart from the rest.

With her roles in classic movies, Hepburn's style was defined by clean lines, timeless silhouettes, and a certain grace that appealed to people all over the world.

Here, we take a look at what made Hepburn an icon.