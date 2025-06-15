'The Boys' star Erin Moriarty reveals she has Graves' disease
What's the story
Erin Moriarty (30), known for her role in the popular series The Boys, recently revealed her Graves' disease diagnosis. The star revealed she got the unfortunate news last month.
The actor took to Instagram on Friday to share her health update and urged fans to listen to their bodies.
She emphasized that autoimmune diseases manifest differently in everyone and encouraged those experiencing symptoms to seek medical attention.
Health update
'If I'd caught this sooner...': Moriarty on her condition
Moriarty wrote, "Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body. Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours."
"One thing I can say: if I hadn't chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would've caught this sooner."
The actor also shared that she felt a significant improvement within 24 hours of starting treatment for the disease.
Medical insight
What is Graves' disease?
According to Cleveland Clinic, Graves' disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes hyperthyroidism, or overactivity of the thyroid gland.
Symptoms can include heat sensitivity, weight loss, tremors, irregular heartbeat and potentially Graves' ophthalmopathy, which develops in 1 out of 3 people with Graves' disease.
Per Mayo Clinic, "Anyone can get Graves' disease. But it's more common in women and in people older than 30."
Supportive response
Actor's post met with supportive comments from industry peers
Moriarty urged her followers not to ignore their symptoms and seek medical help if they are experiencing any health issues.
She wrote, "Don't 'suck it up' and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy."
The actor's post was met with supportive comments from industry peers, including her The Boys co-star Susan Heyward and director Shana Stein.
Career highlight
Moriarty plays Starlight in 'The Boys'
Moriarty is best known for her role as supe Starlight/Annie January in Prime Video's The Boys. Her character leaves the Seven to join the fight against the tyrannical Homelander (Antony Starr).
While there is no official release date for the fifth and final season of Eric Kripke's satire, it is scheduled to premiere next year.