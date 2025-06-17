What's the story

Ellen DeGeneres has been a game-changer for American daytime TV, adding a whole new flavor to it.

Her show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, found a permanent place in many homes, with its humor, celebrity chats, and heart-melting stories.

By mixing entertainment with sincere human-interest segments, DeGeneres delivered an unparalleled viewing experience that appealed to viewers across the nation.

She didn't just entertain—she reinvented how we watch daytime TV.