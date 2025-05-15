What's the story

A South Korean influencer based in the Philippines has drawn severe online backlash for his controversial practice of buying and consuming breast milk from local mothers.

The male influencer claims to have over eight years of live-streaming experience and has over 4,000 videos on his channel, including more than 30 particularly about breast milk transactions.

In the films, he approaches nursing moms on the streets of the Philippines and offers them 500 pesos (US$9) for their breast milk.