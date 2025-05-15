Korean male influencer slammed for approaching mothers, buying breast milk
What's the story
A South Korean influencer based in the Philippines has drawn severe online backlash for his controversial practice of buying and consuming breast milk from local mothers.
The male influencer claims to have over eight years of live-streaming experience and has over 4,000 videos on his channel, including more than 30 particularly about breast milk transactions.
In the films, he approaches nursing moms on the streets of the Philippines and offers them 500 pesos (US$9) for their breast milk.
Investigation
Influencer's controversial practice exposed by South Korean media
The incident was brought to light on May 9 when JTBC News, a South Korean television network's nightly newscast, exposed the influencer's questionable acts in its investigative program Crime Chief.
In some instances, he even hands the money directly to infants instead of their mothers, while other times, he mixes the breast milk with alcohol for mukbang.
He calls the milk "fresh" and "healthy" and often consumes it on the spot.
Controversy
Influencer's transactions raise ethical concerns
However, in an interview with the same channel, the influencer justified his activities, comparing himself to Santa Claus and arguing that making the videos will benefit the local community.
"I just wanted to support the mothers...their children by paying for the milk since they have no work there. I am very popular in the Philippines," he said.
He also denied any sexual intent behind his conduct, claiming that he drank breast milk for personal health reasons owing to physical weakness.