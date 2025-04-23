Shoaib-Dipika face backlash for promoting vlog amid Kashmir terror attack
What's the story
Actor couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar are being slammed for their latest social media post about an upcoming vlog, after their visit to Kashmir.
The pair had visited the region a day before a terrorist attack happened in Pahalgam.
Despite Ibrahim assuring they were safe and had returned to Delhi, netizens were miffed with the "new vlog" mention in his statement.
Controversy
'New vlog coming soon': Here's what Ibrahim wrote
Ibrahim took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to inform fans about their safety.
He wrote, "Hi guys, U all have been concerned for our well-being...Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir (We're all safe and sound, we left Kashmir this morning)...and have reached Delhi safely...Thank you for all the concern...New vlog coming soon (sic)."
This mention of an upcoming vlog in the wake of the terror attack situation didn't sit well with netizens.
Reactions
Social media users have been leaving angry comments on posts
Netizens were naturally upset and angry over Ibrahim's statement and many left comments on their recent Kashmir posts.
One user slammed, "New vlog coming soon seriously.... you don't have anything to say about terror attack victims.... Shame on people who subscribe your channel and watch you."
Another user highlighted, "More than 25 Hindu people have been killed and many on point-blank range and your only concern and message for people is about your vlog."
Fan reactions
'Wow. Aren't you ashamed?'
Longtime fans also expressed disappointment.
One user wrote, "In ur status post, a new vlog soon, seriously, I'm sad that u have no concern about people who died. I was following u guys since (COVID-19), but this response is highly (disappointing)."
Another user commented, "Wow. Aren't you ashamed?"
The couple had traveled to Kashmir with their son Ruhaan and have not posted since the statement.